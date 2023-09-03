Sunday, September 03, 2023
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Agencies
September 03, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

WASHINGTON-American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” has died at age 76, according to a statement on his website. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement said. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” The statement did not include a cause of death. Buffett’s classic chill-out anthem “Margaritaville,” about beachfront living with a drink in hand, spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart, and helped launch his decades-long music career and a business empire. Known as the “Mayor of Margaritaville,” he released nearly 30 studio albums of country, folk and tropical tunes, and also launched a line of resorts, restaurants and retail stores that capitalized on his laid-back, escapist image.

