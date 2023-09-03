Sunday, September 03, 2023
Minister links progress to livestock, agriculture uplift

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad has said that revolutionary changes will be made in the Livestock and Dairy Department. He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Vet­erinary Doctors Association Punjab which met him here on Saturday. The minister also took notice of pending cases of promotion of veteri­nary doctors. He said, “It is necessary to ensure the provision of rights to people who work hard and perform their duties with commitment.” He said that the Livestock Department would play its role in stabilizing the country’s econo­my by using latest technology and implement­ing modern farming methods. “Initially our tar­get is to lift the country’s export from 5 million dollars to 15 billion dollars,” he added. He said it was important to focus on projects which could yield maximum results in a short period of time. The country’s economy is linked with livestock and agriculture sectors, he added.

Staff Reporter

