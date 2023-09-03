Monthly revenue court held

SIALKOT - A monthly public service revenue court by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan was held in the Anwar Club Auditorium on Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Sub-Registrar Taimur Ahmed, General Assistant Revenue Abdul Haye Bhatti, Tehsildar Salim and Naib Tehsildar Sarfraz Cheema besides policemen and circle gardawarans and patwaris of Sialkot tehsil participated. The deputy commissioner directed the revenue officers to resolve the problems of people coming to the Revenue Public Service Office on a priority basis and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.