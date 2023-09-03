Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Monthly revenue court held

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -   A monthly public service revenue court by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan was held in the Anwar Club Audi­torium on Saturday. Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Sub-Registrar Taimur Ahmed, General Assistant Rev­enue Abdul Haye Bhatti, Tehsildar Salim and Naib Tehsildar Sarfraz Cheema besides policemen and circle gardawarans and patwaris of Sialkot tehsil participated. The deputy commissioner directed the revenue officers to re­solve the problems of peo­ple coming to the Revenue Public Service Office on a priority basis and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023