Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Murtaza Solangi calls on Caretaker PM

Murtaza Solangi calls on Caretaker PM
Agencies
September 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and Prin­cipal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi were also present during the meet­ing, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The minister apprised the prime minister of the matters related to his min­istry. During the meeting, they also delib­erated upon the proposed strategy for the effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive narrative at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNG-78) session.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023