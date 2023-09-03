Murtaza Solangi calls on Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and Prin­cipal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi were also present during the meet­ing, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The minister apprised the prime minister of the matters related to his min­istry. During the meeting, they also delib­erated upon the proposed strategy for the effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive narrative at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNG-78) session.