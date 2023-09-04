Monday, September 04, 2023
Naqvi praises bravery of martyred major, sepoy

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has praised bravery of martyred Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif during an operation against terrorists at Miran Shah.

He said that the two sons of soil laid down their precious lives but foiled nefarious designs of terrorists. He said, “We salute the brave sons for sacrificing their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland.” He said the two brave sons of the nation sacrificed their lives for a better future of upcoming generations of Pakistan.

Naqvi remarked that the whole nation holds in high esteem the immortal sacrifices of the martyred and the sacrifices of the martyred could not be forgotten. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the martyred Major Amir and Sepoy Muhammad Arif.

