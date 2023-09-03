PAF JF-17 Thunder participates in air exercise ‘Bright Star-2023’ in Egypt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent will showcase its exceptional capa­bilities at the multi-national air exer­cise “Bright Star 2023” alongside its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and dedi­cated air and ground crew. The exer­cise has kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base in Egypt.

Originally established as a bilateral training event between the United States and Egypt during the Camp David Accord of 1977, Bright Star Ex­ercise has evolved into a significant multi-national endeavor. Since 1995, nations from around the world have been invited to participate in the mega exercise, transforming it into one of the largest and most intricate joint air force exercises globally.

The exercise aims to promote in­teroperability among the participat­ing nations, fostering shared learning opportunities. Designed to simulate realistic aerial warfare scenarios, ex­ercise Bright Star provides an invalu­able opportunity for participating Air Forces to assess their operational readiness in real-time. Over the course of two weeks, the exercise will bring together air, naval, and ground assets of the participating nations in the desert terrain of North-West Cairo, Egypt. A total of 34 countries including Pakistan, the United States of America, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar will be par­ticipating in this prestigious event.

In light of the complex security en­vironment and contemporary strate­gic challenges, exercises like Bright Star 2023 enable the Pakistan Air Force to enhance its interoperabil­ity with friendly nations. Apart from strengthening military relations, this exercise will facilitate the practice of integrated employment of combat and combat support assets.

It will also provide an opportunity to formulate and validate tactics against contemporary threats, ensuring pre­paredness for any future contingen­cies. Pakistan Air Force looks forward to contributing to the success of this multinational exercise. Through such endeavors, the PAF reaffirms its com­mitment to regional stability, interna­tional cooperation, and the continu­ous development of own capabilities, said the press release.