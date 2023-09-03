Parents demand revised grades to Cambridge students

ISLAMABAD-The parents of Cambridge students have demanded revised grades instead of retaking exams which according to them is the solution to all problems.

The parents have requested the Cambridge International to reschedule the May 9-11 canceled exams at a later date but they refused.

They complained that the Cambridge International failed the students in Pakistan by what they called the “unjust grading and assessed grades”.

Showing disagreement with the suggestion that the students sit for retakes, they asked, “Why didn’t they listen to the parents earlier when they requested to reschedule the canceled exams”.

Parents pointed out that the government has proposed the schools to pay 80 percent for the rechecks to which they are not agreeing.

“Nearly 45000 Pakistani students have been affected by the unjust grading by Cambridge International” a mother of a student said. She said that the exams components that were canceled had been marked Us and Es and those not canceled had been marked the same way too.

“Students with straight A*s and As in O’Level and School Assessed Grades have been given straight Ds, Es and Us in A Levels.”

Parents were of the view that students already on gap years will have to go through another gap year, adding that the retake was not the solution at all because parents could not afford such huge sums of Cambridge fee again.

Since retakes are a month away, it is impossible for the students to cover two years of syllabus in one month which will eventually lead to worse grades. They said rechecks will cost around 1.5 lac per subject as every subject has 4-5 components and schools aren’t cooperating at all and not following the 80/20 policy.

“We don’t want to give exams again, which already we have given with full preparations,” parents said and demanded that grades should be revised with low threshold and transcript grades should be awarded.

The parents complained that Cambridge International gave unfair grading overall subjects due to the 9th May incident.

Students and parents met the Education Minister and the Deputy Chairman Senate.

The prime minister also told the Education Minister to solve this issue, but still no one is taking any action.

Secretary Education intervened and then he decided to take retakes again in October/November.

“If they wanted retakes they should have done it in May/June after giving the result they are saying they will retake again.”

The parents were of the view that retakes are not an option as many students are going abroad and many have started their universities in October.