Sunday, September 03, 2023
 PHP impounds 1,100 motorcycles in August

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Punjab High­ways Patrol (PHP) have impounded 1,100 mo­torcycles over different kind of violations during the last month of August across the district. Ac­cording to PHP sources, the officials launched a comprehensive crack­down against law vio­lators and impounded 1,100 motorcycles over violations of helmet, un­derage drivers and other violations. The officials have also registered 30 FIRs against the commer­cial vehicles using illegal LPG cylinders during the last month. The PHP have also imposed over 1.6 million fine on overload­ing and over speeding by issuing 42090 challans. The PHP have also reg­istered 69 cases against criminals and arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and seized 40 stolen vehicles.

