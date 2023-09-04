PkMAP leader calls for united province for Pashtuns

Mardan - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Ejaz Hoti, an advocate, emphasized that the most crucial and pressing need of the hour is the creation of a united province for Pashtuns and the establishment of a new development agreement based on national equality.

He expressed these views during a media interaction. Ejaz Hoti, the advocate, mentioned that a two-member delegation, comprised of Analyst Shahzar Jilani and District Secretary of Information Sulaiman Kamil, has initiated meetings with various party workers to encourage them to join PkMAP. He explained that the delegation extended an invitation to the respected Garhi Ismailzai family to join the party. Furthermore, the delegation organized a meeting with Noor Muhammad, Fayyaz Khan, Engineer Hussain Khan, and other members of their family, who accepted the invitation and announced their decision to join the party.

They also declared their intention to arrange a public meeting on September 10.

Ejaz Hoti expressed deep admiration for Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s impeccable character and transparent political approach.

He emphasized their unwavering commitment to making any necessary sacrifices under Achakzai’s leadership to secure the rights of Pashtuns. He disclosed plans to launch a membership campaign in the district shortly.

Ejaz Hoti added that, during this critical period, they would visit every Pashtun household in Mardan, aiming to convey the party chief’s message to each Pashtun and unite them under the banner of PkMAP.