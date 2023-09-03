Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PN flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Commander Iraqi Navy Rear Admiral Mazin Abdul Wahid

PN flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment
Our Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PN Ships HIMMAT, DEHSHAT and MUHAFIZ visited Port Umm Qasr, Iraq during the overseas deploy­ment to the Gulf countries. 

According to a press release re­ceived here on Saturday, upon arrival at the port, PN Ships were received by Commander of Umm Qasr Naval Base Rear Admiral Laith Abdal Sa­tar, senior Iraqi Navy officials and Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Iraq. The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Commander Iraqi Navy Rear Ad­miral Mazin Abdul Wahid and senior naval leadership of host Navy. 

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancements of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed. The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Ni­azi for the people of Iraq in general and Iraqi navy in particular. A recep­tion dinner was also hosted onboard PNS MUHAFIZ which was hosted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq. 

Shutter down across country after electric bill shock

Officials of Iraqi Navy and no­tables from Pakistani community attended the reception. During port call, various bilateral activities in­cluding exchange visits onboard ships, orientation visit of PN per­sonnel to military installations and coordination meetings for exercises at sea were undertaken. 

Upon completion of port visit, the PN ships participated in sea exercise with Iraqi Navy Ship to enhance interoperability. The port visit to Iraq is expected to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two countries and the navies, said the Pakistan Navy officials.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023