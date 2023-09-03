Possibility of general elections in February!

ISLAMABAD - Until last Thursday’s announcement to squeeze the timeline of delimitation of con­stituencies, It was hard to read between the lines about the tenta­tive schedule of general elections.

The country’s top elec­tion regulatory authori­ty has almost cleared some mist about hold­ing the polls, as political pundits were confused about holding the next general polls.

The fast changing po­litical scene in Paki­stan for the last one month was not sug­gesting chances of con­sensus among political factions to conduct the polls. Some of the po­litical parties were not in favour of delimita­tion of constituencies, others not ready to con­cede general elections in the country without proper delimitation. Since the parliament had given power to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP], the commission on other day [Thursday] confidently announced to squeeze the time for delimitation of constituencies of the na­tional and provincial assemblies to complete the exercise by the end of next month. The ‘sudden decision’ has cleared the doubts by political pundits for extra ordinary delaying the polls in the country. The decision to cut the duration of the delimitation ex­ercise — which under the previously announced schedule was to be completed on Dec 14 — was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The electoral watchdog, after completing the delimitation of constituencies, will not have any justification to further delay the polls unless there is any untoward situation in the country. The ECP has finalized its consultative meetings with main polit­ical parties and now some more meetings would clear the path no sooner than later. The commission has a strong argument to not avoid delimitation of constituencies after the approval of population census in the Council of Common Interests [CCI].

It needs to be understood here that Section 17(2) of the Elec­tions Act states that “the commission shall delimit constituen­cies after every census is officially published.” The new stance to squeeze the timeline has increased the chances to conduct the general election in the month of February, background discus­sions with the top politicians and constitutional experts suggest. Although the past political history is filled with delays in the gen­eral polls, those delays had some reasons behind it. Some were delayed due to tragic incidents [Due to the death of former PM Benazir Bhutto] and devastating floods etc. The past history sug­gests the elections were delayed in 1970, 1977, 1988, 2007 and 2013 due to separate reasons. Political pundits believed that the ECP had realized the tone and tenor of the main political parties about holding the general election within 90 days of the disso­lution of the national assembly. It also needs to understand that the commission has clearly narrated in its handout “The polls schedule will also be announced keeping in view the amended delimitation schedule,”. The ongoing crisis-like situation in the country due to price-hike, increasing in electricity tariff and oth­er related matters, it is not favourable to continue uncertainty in the country. As, the political players have yet to start their politi­cal campaign even after the dissolution of the national assembly and provincial assemblies unlike the previous practice.