PTI chief ready to hold talks with all parties, claims lawyer

ISLAMABAD - Following a meeting with Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail, his counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed that the former prime minister was ready to talk to the institu­tions and the political parties on elections.

PTI legal team comprising In­tezar Panjotha, Shoaib Shaheen, Naeem Panjotha Gohar Ali Khan and his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan met the deposed premier — who was removed from office in April last year via a no-confidence motion — in the prison today after being granted permission by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

“Khan was put in jail illegally, but despite all this, he is ready to talk to the institutions and the political parties,” Gohar Ali said, quoting the incarcerated former premier.

“The main focus of the talks would be holding elections with­in 90 days.”

Responding to a question, ad­vocate Shaheen said Khan was “completely fit” and healthy in the jail. “A country cannot prog­ress without political stability,” he conveyed Khan’s message.

“Khan was of the view that there is no respect for the courts in the county,” the PTI lawyer added. “I did not make any deal,” he said, citing the in­carcerated premier.

Shaheen said that Khan exer­cises for one hour daily in the jail. Quoting the PTI chairman, the lawyer said that Khan would not deviate from his path, add­ing that those whose assets were abroad benefited from the flight of dollar. “My political struggle and sacrifice is for the nation,” he said, citing the former premier.

The deposed prime minister is currently spending his three years jail term in the jail in the Toshakhana case.