Punjab Highway Patrol arrests 482 POs in August

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 482 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 338 court absconders in addition to issuing challan tickets to 356,762 drivers over violation of the traffic rules during August 2023. Giving de­tails here on Saturday, PHP spokes­man Sub-Inspector Shahid Nadeem said that patrolling police checked 1,792,414 people and 1,000,438 ve­hicles on highways and main roads of the province through e-police post app during the last one month.

During this period, the PHP jawa­ns succeeded in arresting 12 POs of category-A and 445 of category-B, besides nabbing 97 illicit weapon-holders. they also recovered 72 pis­tols, 22 rifles and 3 Kalashnikovs from the accused.

The police also impounded 310 stolen vehicles including 7 cars, 290 motorcycles and 13 other vehicles.

The patrolling police arrested drug-pushers along with 1,446 litres of liquor, 32.145-kg cannabis (cha­ras) and 485-gram heroin in addi­tion to removing 453 encroachments from different sites on highways and main roads.

The PHP jawans also reunited 77 missing children with their parents and family members besides provid­ing first aid to 175 travelers injured in road accidents besides helping 5413 commuters in the time of need during this period, he added.

SUGARCANE CROP BURNT

The sugarcane crop of a farmer was burnt due to a spark in 11-KV lines on Sahiwal Road in Sammundri. The Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that the fire had erupted in the sugarcane fields near Motorway on Sahiwal Road in Sammundri due to sparking in 11-KV lines of Faisala­bad Electric Supply Company.