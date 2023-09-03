Punjab Police launch e-driving licence

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Us­man Anwar, the Punjab Police have launched an e-driving license for the convenience of citizens. Citizens can easily get their electronic license af­ter registering the national identity card and date of birth on the web­site of Punjab Traffic Police (DLIMS). Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the electronic driving license can be downloaded by the citizens in PDF form and saved in the mobile. Citizens can use the downloadable PDF driving license while travel­ling. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the QR code facility is available in the e-driving license. With which the traffic police can verify your license, the feature of the e-driving license has a full description of the colour photo, address, and license. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has provided driv­ing licenses to more than 3 million citizens this year. The number of li­censing centres across the province has increased from 45 to more than 200. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that I congratulate the traffic police and wardens for their excellent performance. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar requested the citizens to ensure the observance of traffic rules after obtaining a driving license. Restrictions on the rules of the road lead to a decrease in traffic accidents. Meanwhile, the Govern­ment of Switzerland in collaboration with the Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) has announced an “Excel­lence Scholarship Programme” for Pakistani students for the upcom­ing academic year 2024-25. Higher Education Commission (HEC) lo­cal chapter sources told APP that one-year post-master’s research, three-year post-master’s, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates. The last date for submission of applications with the Swiss embassy is September 30. More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP. The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educa­tional opportunities for foreign re­searchers completing a master’s or Ph.D degree.