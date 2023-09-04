Monday, September 04, 2023
QWP announces intra-party election schedule

Our Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chief Election Commissioner, Muhammad Jamil Advocate, announced the schedule for holding intraparty elections on Saturday.

He also extended the party membership drive to September 10 to accommodate those who recently joined the party and have yet to receive their party membership cards. The ongoing membership drive will continue, and existing members’ cards will remain valid for four years.

According to the schedule, elections for party office-bearers at the union council and village council level will occur from September 11 to 20.

Elections for party office-bearers at the constituency, district, and provincial council levels will be held from September 21 to October 1. The schedule for the provincial and central cabinet elections of the party will be announced next month in October.

Our Staff Reporter

