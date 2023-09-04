Monday, September 04, 2023
Rescue-1122 recovers 2 bodies drowned in Swat River

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DIR LOWER   -   The officials of the Rescue-1122 Dir Lower have recovered two bodies of the three persons who drowned in River Swat.

After a long search, the officials of Rescue-1122 managed to recover the bodies of two of the three people who drowned in the Swat River.

The teams of Rescue-1122 Lower Dir continued the rescue operation in Swat River for the second day as well. Three youth belonging to Kalangi in Swat River on Friday, the body of one of the three youth was recovered by the rescue team Friday night and handed over to the family members while the two youth were being searched.

