Rescue-1122 recovers 2 bodies drowned in Swat River

The teams of Rescue-1122 Lower Dir continued the rescue operation in Swat River for the second day as well. Three youth belonging to Kalangi in Swat River on Friday, the body of one of the three youth was recovered by the rescue team Friday night and handed over to the family members while the two youth were being searched.