SBKWU to offer pharmacy degree program

QUETTA - The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has accredited the department of pharmacy at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU), Quet­ta and allowed the institute to offer a recognised and accredited phar­macy degree programs.

The female students in the prov­ince would be able to receive a quality pharma education and con­tribute to the healthcare sector in the country. The achievement was made possible due to the unwaver­ing efforts and great concern for the lifesaving profession by Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Dr. Sajjida Naureen, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naheed Haq (Senior Pharmacy Professor), Registrar Prof. Dr. Farhat Safdar, HOD Dr. Irum Javid, all faculty mem­bers, and administrative staff.

The Vice Chancellor of SBKWU Prof. Dr. Sajjida Naureen said that all the faculty members have played a crucial role in ensuring that the department met the high standards and requirements set by the Phar­macy Council of Pakistan.

The dedication and hard work of these individuals, along with the support and cooperation of the fac­ulty members and administrative staff, allowed the department to establish itself as a reputable insti­tution in a relatively short period of time, she added. Prof Dr Sajjida Naureen said “this accreditation is a testament to their commitment to providing quality education and training in the field of pharmacy to the women of Balochistan”.

With the accreditation, the depart­ment can now offer recognized and accredited pharmacy degree pro­grams, allowing students to receive a quality education and contribute to the healthcare sector in Pakistan. The Vice Chancellor of the university took the initiative to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the members of the pharmacy council towards the accreditation of the department. The Vice Chancellor appreciated the Dr. Ghulam Razzaq Shahwani’s dedication and commit­ment for department. She said the extensive experiences, guidance, support, valuable insights and sug­gestions has been ensuring accredi­tation of the pharmacy department in a very short time.