Security of Imambargahs reviewed in DIK

Dera ismail khan - District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah on Saturday visited different Imambargahs and reviewed security arrangements ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The DPO, accompanied by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan, visited different Imambargahs in Garah Baloch area to inspect security arrangements and overall security situation in connection with upcoming Chehlum. He also held meetings with guardians of Thalajat and listened to their problems and suggestions. On which, he ordered the officers concerned to further improve the security arrangements.