Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security of Imambargahs reviewed in DIK

APP
September 03, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

Dera ismail khan  -   District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah on Saturday visited different Imambargahs and reviewed security arrangements ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The DPO, accompanied by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan, visited different Imambargahs in Garah Baloch area to inspect security arrangements and overall security situation in connection with upcoming Chehlum. He also held meetings with guardians of Thalajat and listened to their problems and suggestions. On which, he ordered the officers concerned to further improve the security arrangements.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1693798814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023