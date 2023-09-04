Sherpao for audit into agreements reached with IPPs

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao stated on Saturday that an audit should be conducted into the agreements reached with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), as these deals are primarily investor-friendly rather than consumer- friendly.

He addressed a gathering in the Swabi district, where prominent political figures announced their affiliation with the QWP. Calling for measures to reduce the circular debt of the power sector, Aftab Sherpao mentioned that the power sector’s transmission and distribution losses amounted to Rs 520 billion. He also noted that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) incurred line losses of Rs 153.8 billion during the financial year 2021-22. He urged the government to address issues related to the distribution and transmission system, and he proposed the formation of a commission to investigate line losses.

The QWP leader expressed concern over the increasing attacks on security forces personnel in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called for an effective strategy to combat terrorism. He emphasized that the country faces numerous challenges, including political and financial instability, deteriorating law and order, and a growing sense of deprivation among the smaller federating units.

Mr. Sherpao urged the creation of an enabling environment for conducting free, fair, and peaceful general elections. He stressed the need for a proper delimitation process to enable the next elected government to address the challenges of soaring inflation and economic recovery.

He expressed hope that the next elected government would prioritize addressing the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces and work towards restoring peace in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts.

Commenting on the recent increase in petroleum product prices, he warned that this would lead to a fresh wave of inflation. He highlighted that the devaluation of the rupee and economic difficulties had already burdened the people, who were now taking to the streets in protest, as essential items had become unaffordable.

The QWP chairman cautioned that strikes and protests by traders and the general public could escalate unrest in the country unless the government took steps to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

He also criticized the PTI leadership for the events of May 9 and accused former Prime Minister Imran Niazi of damaging Pakistan’s relations with other countries through political theatrics. He emphasized that political stability was crucial for economic stability and that the country could not afford turmoil at this juncture. He attributed the problems facing the country today to the outcome of the 2018 general elections, which he alleged were massively rigged in favour of a certain political party.

Aftab Sherpao acknowledged his party’s reservations about the recently conducted digital census but emphasized the need for an expedited delimitation process to prepare for the next general election.