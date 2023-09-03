Sindh interim govt to promote IT sector: Younus Dagha

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha has said that the interim provincial government will promote the IT sector as much as possible. This was stated by him while speaking after inaugurating the 23rd ITCN Asia Summit at Expo Centre, here Saturday. The summit will continue for three days. Four halls of the Expo Center Karachi were booked with the stalls of various companies. On the occasion, the Interim Minister Younus Dagha said that the Sindh government was using Information Technology (IT) for smooth work. He said that the IT sector helped in providing information to the farmers in the agricultural sector. Later, Dagha distributed awards among the best IT experts of various private institutions, banks, and companies.