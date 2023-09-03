Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Smoky vehicles to face action

Our Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaf­far Hayat has said that smoky public transport will not be allowed on roads. He directed all transport owners, drivers and staff of the general bus stand to get their vehicles tuned, change engine oil on time and use quality fuel so that their vehicles do not emit smoke. He said that an anti-smog squad had been formed on the direction of the Punjab transport secretary, which is inspecting the engine of vehicles at different bus stands. Earlier, under the leadership of the secretary, an anti-smog awareness walk was held.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023