Stable market to leave positive impact on cotton supply chain

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the current year is “the year of revival of cotton”. He said this while presiding over the meeting held in Multan and Bahawalpur to monitor the current situation of cotton and floods in South Punjab, according to a press release issued here on Saturday. It is encouraging that the cotton market remains stable this year as it would have a positive impact on the cotton supply chain, he added. He further said that there was a need to pay special attention to nutritional management.