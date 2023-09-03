Sunday, September 03, 2023
Stable market to leave positive impact on cotton supply chain

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2023
LAHORE   -  Pun­jab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the cur­rent year is “the year of revival of cotton”. He said this while presid­ing over the meeting held in Multan and Bahawalpur to monitor the cur­rent situation of cotton and floods in South Punjab, according to a press release issued here on Saturday. It is encouraging that the cotton market remains stable this year as it would have a positive impact on the cotton supply chain, he added. He further said that there was a need to pay special attention to nutritional management.

