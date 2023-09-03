Students of NUST visit Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of students from National University of Science and Technology visited Safe City Islamabad, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, the delegation visits the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the delegation was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pukar-15” helpline. The delegation was also appraised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city.

The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team for this successful visit.