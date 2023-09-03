Surging Militant Attacks

The recent spike in militant attacks, the highest in any single month since November 2014, underscores the urgent need for a revamped strategy in our relentless fight against terrorism. The statistics are grim: 112 lives lost, 87 individuals left with life-altering injuries, and countless others living in constant fear. It is a harsh reality that cannot be ignored.

While it is commendable that security forces have been able to avert many attacks, neutralising 24 militants and apprehending 69 others in various operations, it is clear that the root causes of terrorism still persist. The geographical distribution of these attacks paints a stark picture. Balochistan and the erstwhile FATA bore the brunt of the violence, with a 65% and 106% increase in attacks, respectively, compared to the previous month. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, excluding tribal districts, experienced an 83% rise. The terrorists, predominantly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter groups, exhibited audacious audacity in their attacks. It is high time to reevaluate our approach.

The question that looms large is whether Pakistan’s approach to combating terrorism has been sufficiently articulated and, more importantly, effectively implemented. It appears that even now, after years of conflict, we have yet to define a clear and effective strategy. This ambiguity only emboldens the militants, allowing them to exploit the fissures in our security apparatus.

Negotiations have faltered, and consistently relying on Afghanistan to root out terrorist safe havens along the border is proving inadequate. The recent visit by the COAS to console victims and pledge continued military action is commendable but begs for a more transparent and comprehensive approach.

The government, military, and intelligence agencies must come together to devise a multifaceted approach that combines intelligence, diplomacy, and military action. Cooperation with neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan, remains a priority, but we must also take decisive action against the terrorist sanctuaries within our own borders.

To effectively combat terrorism, we must also acknowledge that the problem extends beyond just military might. While a strong security apparatus is essential, addressing the root causes of radicalisation is equally crucial. We must invest in education, economic development, and social programmes to create a counter-narrative that dissuades vulnerable individuals from embracing extremism.