Systems Limited consecutively wins Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion Company and Asiamoney Award

LAHORE-In an inspiring journey marked by unwavering determination, Systems Limited has consistently risen above challenges to achieve remarkable success. What sets the company apart is not just its winning streak, but the exceptional way it navigates the dynamic landscape of technology and business.

The company’s approach seamlessly merges cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client needs, resulting in solutions that are not only innovative but also highly impactful. This remarkable ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of businesses has propelled Systems Limited to the forefront of the industry.

According to Asif Peer, CEO at Systems Limited, “Customer-centricity, digital-first mindset, and agility” is what keeps the company on the right trajectory and with a “strong focus on creating an impact and generating employment” the company aims to cements the company’s reputation as a trailblazing force that consistently raises the bar for itself and the industry.

FORBES ASIA’S BEST UNDER A BILLION AWARD: A REMARKABLE 4TH CONSECUTIVE WIN

Systems Limited’s exceptional financial performance and unwavering dedication to business excellence have once again garnered international acclaim. The company’s achievement of winning Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under A Billion’ award for the fourth consecutive year positions it as a beacon of success within the elite group of publicly traded enterprises.

This accolade is a testament to Systems Limited’s continuous drive to set new standards and consistently deliver customer-centric solutions, propelling it to the forefront of the global technology landscape.

SYSTEMS LIMITED TOPS 2023 ASIAMONEY OUTSTANDING COMPANY’S POLL 3RD TIME

Systems Limited’s pursuit of excellence has culminated in yet another resounding victory – securing the top position in three prestigious categories of the 2023 Asiamoney Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll:

- Most Outstanding Company in Pakistan

- Most Outstanding Company in Pakistan – Information Technology Sector

- Outstanding company for ESG by market in Pakistan

This achievement, marking its third consecutive win at the Asiamoney Awards, is a testament to Systems Limited’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

A total of 7,653 votes were cast by 1,225 participants, including fund managers, analysts, bankers, and rating agencies, marking the culmination of the voting process on July 14. The outcome signifies the acknowledgment of 194 publicly listed companies across 12 Asian markets for their exceptional performance within their respective sectors and markets.

The poll’s focus lies in recognizing companies that have demonstrated excellence in aspects encompassing financial performance, adept management teams, investor relations efforts, and commendable corporate social responsibility initiatives. Systems Limited was recognized as Microsoft 2023 Country/Region Partner of the Year for Pakistan & UAE and earned its consecutive-third Microsoft InnerCircle membership.