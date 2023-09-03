Trade deficit shrinks by over 40 percent to $3.76 billion in two months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by over 40 percent in the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year (2023-24) and it is expected to expand from the next month following the government’s decision of removing duties on imports.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 40.29 per cent during the July-August period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $3.763 billion as against $6.302 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have declined by 6.38 per cent to $4.431 billion during July-August 2023-24 as compared to $4.733 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 25.75 per cent to $8.194 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared with $11.035 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit widened by 29.86 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.126 billion in August 2023 when compared to $1.637 billion in July 2023. The exports have recorded 14.27 per cent increase to $2.363 billion in August 2023 when compared with $2.068 billion in July 2023. On the other hand, the imports have increased by 21.16 per cent to $4.489 billion in August 2023 when compared with $3.705 billion in July 2023.

The trade deficit narrowed by 40.46 per cent on a year-on-year basis to $2.126 billion in August 2023 compared to $3.571 billion in August 2022. Imports declined by 25.85 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $ 4.489 billion in August 2023 compared to $6.054 billion in August 2022. Exports declined by 4.83 per cent on a YoY basis and remained $2.363 billion in August 2023 compared to $2.483 billion in August 2022. According to the officials of the ministry of commerce, the trade deficit is expected to widen after the government’s decision to withdraw the ban on the country’s imports to fulfill the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for staff level agreement.