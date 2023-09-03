Trivialising Suffering

Amidst country-wide protests against inflated electricity bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar passed a statement that can only be construed as ignorant. Calling the whole matter a ‘non-issue’ and terming unrest to be a ‘political tool’ for parties to secure votes invalidates the suffering of a citizenry which is already struggling to make ends meet in this high-inflation environment. Testimonies of the average individual will reveal that the masses are having to make tough financial decisions, most of which leave them in a state of complete desperation. In the face of all this, we must question the extent to which the ruling elite seem to be disconnected from reality.

Backlash against the rising cost of electricity have manifested in protests in all major cities of the country. Traders have called upon a shutter-down strike, industries have refused to operate and people have been burning their electricity bills in retaliation to multiple tariff adjustments. The situation has become dire enough for a man in Faisalabad to commit suicide over his inflated bill, after already being crippled with debt. Others reported that their bills were higher than their rent, leaving them with grim future prospects; either they pay their bills, pay rent, send their children to school or sustain a nutritious lifestyle. The privilege to afford all, even at the basic standard, has been reduced to just that; a privilege.

The month of August has been particularly stressful. Electricity bills increased by as much as 60% compared to July. September will witness yet another increase of 30%, and this hike will remain in play until next year. Accordingly, any hopes for relief are thwarted keeping these policy decisions in mind. This is a reality that the population is having a hard time coming to terms with, and understandably so. Of course the government is forced into taking such fiscal measures but if the overarching objective was to de-escalate the situation, PM Kakar should have stated this fact. Instead of explaining that the government had to make changes to prevent future bankruptcy or fix the historic trend of inefficient policy-making that would have made matters much worse, PM Kakar labeled this as ‘not a serious issue’ and a ‘political tool’ for parties that are in ‘election mode’.

Trivialising the plight of the masses—which is very much real—is not the right approach. Invalidating their burdens is not the right approach either. Any statement made should be empathetic of the financial hardships the masses are going through, instead of brushing it off as non-existent.