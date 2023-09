SHIKARPUR-Two brothers lost their lives in an armed clash between two groups in Shikarpur, police said on Saturday.

The clash took place between two groups of Shar tribe in Mahi Khan area of tehsil Garhi Yasin, Shikarpur over a ‘land dispute.’ Police further said the bodies of Iskandar and Salahuddin had been shifted to hospital, while the assailants had managed to flee from the spot. The Force further said that investigation into the incident had begun.