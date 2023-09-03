Sunday, September 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two robbers held after fire exchange

Agencies
September 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police after exchange of fire arrested two robbers who injured a citizen upon resistance here on Saturday. According to details, the robbers were engaged in picket looting near Johar Mor area of when they injured a citizen upon resistance. Getting the information, police reached the scene of crime after which robbers started firing and attempted to flee. The police after exchange of fire arrested both robbers with arms and looted valuables. The injured citizen was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1693620359.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023