Two robbers held after fire exchange

KARACHI-The police after exchange of fire arrested two robbers who injured a citizen upon resistance here on Saturday. According to details, the robbers were engaged in picket looting near Johar Mor area of when they injured a citizen upon resistance. Getting the information, police reached the scene of crime after which robbers started firing and attempted to flee. The police after exchange of fire arrested both robbers with arms and looted valuables. The injured citizen was shifted to hospital for treatment.