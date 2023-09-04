Two under arrest militants, another terrorist killed in crossfire: CTD

Peshawar - Two militants under arrest, associated with Lashkar- e-Islam (LI), along with another terrorist, were killed in a crossfire between Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and unidentified gunmen in the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, officials reported.

CTD spokesman Bakht Munir stated that the accused individuals, Abdul Jabbar and Omar, who were affiliated with the banned LI, had been detained at the CTD Police Station in Peshawar. During interrogation, the detainees disclosed that the leaders of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Islam had concealed arms and ammunition for terrorist activities near the old Torkham Road.

He added that as soon as the investigation team from the Counter Terrorism Department Peshawar arrived at the crime scene to recover the arms and ammunition, approximately seven unidentified terrorists ambushed them, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

During the crossfire, which lasted for approximately 40 minutes, the two detained individuals were killed, while an associate of the other group of terrorists was also found dead in the retaliatory firing by the CTD.

CTD personnel also confiscated a Kalashnikov, a loaded magazine with three 7.62 bore cartridges, a hand grenade, two small-sized Kalashnikov magazines, 30/30 cartridges of 7.62 bore, and a flashlight with two batteries. The bodies were later transported to a local hospital in Khyber for post-mortem examination.