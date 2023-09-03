Typhoon Saola weakens to a severe storm as it tracks along southern China

HONG KONG-Typhoon Saola swept across southern China on Saturday after tearing down trees and smashing windows in Hong Kong, although the megacity avoided a feared direct hit from one of the region’s strongest storms in decades. Tens of millions of people in the densely populated coastal areas of southern China had sheltered indoors on Friday ahead of the storm. Saola had triggered Hong Kong’s highest threat level on Friday evening -- issued only 16 times since World War II -- and registered winds of around 210 kilometres per hour at its peak.