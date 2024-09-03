17 outlaws held, drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police apprehended 17 suspects from various areas of the city over the last 24 hours, recovering drugs, weapons, and stolen valuables, according to a public relations officer on Monday. The action follows special instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to intensify the crackdown on criminal activities in the city.

The Women police team arrested Saima Bibi and seized 112 grams of heroin. The Shalimar police team detained Mohsin and Muhammad Luqman, recovering two 30-bore pistols.

The Shahzad Town police team arrested Ehsan Ahmed and Khaliq Akhter, confiscating one 30-bore pistol and 520 grams of heroin. The Golra police team apprehended Muhammad Ehsan and recovered stolen items from him.

The Sumbal police team arrested Waqar Ahmed for illegally selling diesel, while the Phulgran police team detained Muhammad Sohail and recovered 610 grams of hashish. Mushtaq, arrested by the Kirpa police team, was involved in illegal petrol sales.

Tarnol police arrested Adnan and seized 3,500 grams of heroin. The Sangjani police team arrested Khalid Khan and recovered 125 grams of heroin, and the Sihala police team detained Sameel Pervez, seizing 15 liters of liquor.

Additional arrests included Zohaib by the Khanna police for possessing a 9mm pistol, and Sudais by the Koral police, also for a 9mm pistol. Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are ongoing.

DIG Islamabad has directed officers to continue intensifying efforts against criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated,” he stated. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” app.