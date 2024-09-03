277 relief camps established for guidance of livestock holders in Sindh

HYDERABAD - The Director Animal Husbandry Sindh has said that in order to prevent domestic animals from communicable diseases around 277 relief camps had been established for the guidance of growers in different areas of Sindh. According to a handout issued here on Monday, Director said that Doctors, Stock assistant and other staff was providing required facilities to people on daily basis in the camps and so far 5,943,085 animals had been vaccinated, besides treatment of various diseases have been provided to 236334 animals while syrups were given animals suffering stomach, liver and intestine ailments.

He informed that Livestock Department had provided preventive vaccination to 154,792 animals till August 22 and 3,152 animals were treated.