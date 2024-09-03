Tuesday, September 03, 2024
72 countries register to take part in 14th Iran Int’l FICTS Festival

September 03, 2024
TEHRAN   -   Dozens of countries have registered to take part in the 14th Iran International Federation International Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) Festival, an event aimed at promoting the values of sport through images. Secretary of the festival Mojtaba Alavi said on Sunday that they have received more than 620 films from Iran and 72 other countries, which have registered to take part in the event set to be held this month. FICTS, the International Federation of Sports Films, is headquartered in Italy’s city of Milan. Founded in 1983, FICTS has 130 member states and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).  The Iran International FICTS Festival is the exclusive representative of the FICTS, is one of its 16 global bases.

