Are we MNAs of PTI or SIC, Ayub seeks clarity

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Kh Muhammad Asif claimed on Monday that the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is desperately seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he claimed that PTI leader Raoof Hassan was “begging” for an NRO but said that no relief would be provided to those involved in the May 9 incident. Asif expressed disappointment that PTI’s leadership is reluctant to hold dialogue with political parties.

“Dialogue is not possible, unless accountability of those involved in May 9 incidents,” said the minister while responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The minister said that PTI’s spokesman Raoof Hassan has been requesting for NRO. “There is no clarity about PTI’s stance. They don’t want dialogue with political parties but with establishment,” said Asif, adding there is lack of clarity in PTI’s ranks.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said PTI has never been interested in NRO. “PTI has never sought NRO and will not engage in future in it,” he said. Ayub sought clarification from National Assembly Secretariat about opposition members’ notification. “Are we member of PTI or Sunni Ittehad Council .It should be clarified,” he said. The federal government during the question hour claimed that for the first time in last three years inflation recorded at 9.6 percent as per reports of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed four bills. These include; “The Apostille Bill, 2024”, “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024”, “The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024” and “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.

Besides, “The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024” was introduced in the House.

The House will now meet today at 11 a.m.