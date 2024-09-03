Art enthusiasts explore monotype printing with indigenous flora

ISLAMABAD - A number of art enthusiasts participated in the “Printing the Land: A Monotype Workshop with Indigenous Flora” at the National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), on Monday.

The workshop, led by renowned artist Iram Wani, was a resounding success, drawing together art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and aspiring printmakers for a day of creativity. Participants were introduced to the basics of monotype printing and guided by Wani in creating unique prints using monotype plates and printing ink.

The session’s highlight was the innovative use of indigenous flora. Participants learned to incorporate native plants into their prints to produce intricate textures and designs. Attendees engaged in hands-on practice, experimenting with techniques and developing their personal styles under Wani’s expert guidance.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the interactive format and the opportunity to learn from an experienced artist. One participant noted, “I learned so much about printmaking in just one day, and using local plants to create art was truly inspiring. It was a great way to connect with nature and explore new creative techniques.”

Iram Wani, a celebrated printmaker known for integrating natural elements into her artwork, has her exhibition “Matrix of Life, Impressions and Iterations” on display at the PNCA until September 04.

This exhibition explores themes of interconnectedness and the delicate balance of life, reflecting her deep connection with nature.

The PNCA remains committed to promoting the arts and providing opportunities for artists and art enthusiasts to learn and grow. Following the success of this workshop, the PNCA anticipates hosting more events that foster creativity, environmental awareness, and cultural appreciation.