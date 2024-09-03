Tuesday, September 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC extends Imran, Bushra’s judicial remand for two weeks

New Toshakhana case

ATC extends Imran, Bushra’s judicial remand for two weeks
NEWS WIRE
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -  An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till September 16, in the Toshakhana II reference.

The court also rejected a plea seeking to summon judicial record into the matter. A special accountability court heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the two accused at Adiala Jail. The court adjourned further hearing into the matter till September 6.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in the last hearing has given an application to the court to summon the judicial record of previous toshakhana reference.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024