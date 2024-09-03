Bangladesh on brink of historic series win as Hasan, Nahid dismantle Pakistan

LAHORE - Bangladesh fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana exposed Pakistan’s frailties outside the off-stump, leading their team closer to a historic 2-0 series victory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, the weather may play a crucial role, with rain threatening to disrupt Bangladesh’s chase on the final day.

Chasing a modest target of 185, Bangladesh ended the fourth day at 42 for no loss, with Zakir Hasan (31*) and Shadman Islam (9*) at the crease before bad light forced an early closure. With 46 overs still left in the day, both teams will be anxiously watching the skies, hoping for contrasting outcomes.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled in their second innings, managing just 172 runs in 46.4 overs. Seven of the eight Pakistani batsmen were caught behind the stumps, with only Saim Ayub (20) being dismissed in front. Hasan Mahmud claimed a maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5-43, while Nahid Rana added 4-44, as they relentlessly targeted the vulnerable off-stump.

Pakistan’s innings, which began on a precarious 9 for 2, saw only brief resistance from Salman Ali Agha, who remained unbeaten on 47, and Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed 43. The pair added 55 runs for the seventh wicket after Pakistan had collapsed to 81 for 6. However, their efforts were not enough to save the hosts from a potential series defeat.

Bangladesh’s fast-bowling duo was instrumental in the visitors’ dominance, contrasting sharply with the first innings, where Pakistan’s top order had succumbed to spin, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking five wickets. Hasan Mahmud’s disciplined bowling saw him claim key wickets, including that of Rizwan and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad, while Nahid Rana’s precise deliveries removed Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, and Abrar Ahmed.

Babar Azam’s struggles with the bat continued, as the Pakistani captain failed to make an impact once again. Since his century against New Zealand in December 2022, Babar has gone 16 innings without a half-century, scoring just 331 runs during this period.As Bangladesh inches closer to a rare on foreign soil, the final day’s play hinges on the weather, with both teams looking to the heavens for a favorable outcome.

Scores in Brief

DAY 4 OF 5: PAKISTAN 274 all-out, 85.1 overs (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Ali Agha 54; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57) and 172 all-out, 46.4 overs (Salman Ali Agha 47*, M Rizwan 43; Hasan Mahmud 5-43, Nahid Rana 4-44) vs BANGLADESH 262 all-out, 78.4 overs (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Salman Ali Agha 2-13) and 42-0, 7 overs, (Zakir Hasan 31*).