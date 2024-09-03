Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Baseless cases wasting time of courts: CJP

NEWS WIRE
September 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, National, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday remarked that the baseless litigation used to waste the courts’ time and lead to an increase in the number of pending cases.

He gave these remarks during a hearing of a case regarding the distribution of property. The CJP noted that litigation was initiated on a property dispute after the death of 75-year-old owner.

He questioned that why a 75-year-old man would gift his land to people other than his two sons. Unfortunately, such baseless and fabricated cases are wasting courts’ time and causing an increase in the number of pending cases. The court dismissed an appeal regarding the dispute of the land.

