Brainchild’s Shiza Imran wins Young Dragon of the Year award

KARACHI - At the Dragons of Pakistan event held in Karachi, Publicis Groupe affiliated media agency Brainchild secured the Young Dragon of the Year award for Shiza Imran, a member of the planning team. “I am truly grateful,” said Shiza Imran in her acceptance speech. I would like to thank the Almighty, my parents, my family network that supports the careers of working moms, and my supervisor Anum Matri. What sets Brainchild apart is our talented people, and I’m thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our leaders, particularly the women who are making strides in leadership roles across the company, many of whom are being recognized today.”

The award comes on the fifth year anniversary of her tenure at Brainchild. “We are truly honoured Shiza has been recognised as the Young Dragon of the Year,” said Anum Matri, senior business director at Starcom. “This accolade reflects her commitment of going beyond just media solutions to partner with clients in an all-rounded way. Her market-first approach strongly benefits our clients by turning media questions into business answers. I’m excited to see her continue inspiring more impactful partnerships with our colleagues and clients in the years to come.”