Cabinet committee for preparing detailed financial plan of TCP

ISLAMABAD - A cabinet committee on Monday decided that detailed financial plan of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) should be prepared, which would address the question of settlement of its liabilities.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at the Finance Division. The meeting focused on various critical issues related to the management and strategic direction of key state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Committee discussed a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the plan to reinvigorate the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). It was decided that in view of the peculiar nature of the entity, TCP may be categorized as a an essential SOE under the SOEs Policy, 2023.

A summary of Finance Division regarding the appointment of two independent directors on the Board of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of Pakistan was considered and approved. The committee endorsed the appointments of Ms Ayesha Aziz and Imran Maqbool as independent directors on EXIM Bank’s Board, in accordance with Section 17 of the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Act, 2022.

A summary of Ministry of Industries and Production regarding the categorisation of SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority) by CCoSOEs was also discussed. Keeping in view the importance of SMEDA for facilitation of SMEs, it was categorised as Essential SOE in the light of Para-11 of SOEs Policy. The Committee also deliberated on a summary from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the appointment of independent directors to the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and recommend the appointment of the proposed independent directors to the cabinet.

The Committee also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to declare the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) as a Strategic SOE under Para-9(a) of Chapter-3 of the SOEs Ownership and Management Policy, 2023. Moreover, it was also decided that the option increased private shareholding in PNSC may also be explored.

The reconstitution of the Board of Trustees of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for the term 2024-2026 was also discussed based on a summary from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The Committee approved the proposal of the Ministry and recommended the same for approval of the cabinet. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, governor SBP, chairman SECP, chairman TCP, chairman PQA, federal secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries and divisions.