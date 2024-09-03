CDA chief participates in dengue awareness walk

Islamabad - Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, participated in a dengue prevention awareness walk organized by the Mumkin Foundation and the District Health Office on Monday.

The event saw active participation from various segments of the community, aiming to spread awareness about the critical steps needed to prevent dengue fever in Islamabad. During the walk, Chief Commissioner Randhawa highlighted the commitment to utilizing all available resources in the fight against dengue and stressed the need to take all necessary precautions to curb its spread. Precautionary measures include ensuring that nets are installed on doors and windows and maintaining cleanliness in homes and surroundings. Chairman Randhawa also underscored the importance of effective cooperation among all relevant departments in preventing a dengue outbreak. He directed that cleanliness be prioritized and that collaborative efforts be made to safeguard public health. The awareness walk served as a reminder of the ongoing threat of dengue and the collective responsibility of citizens and institutions in mitigating its impact.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated the ICT administration’s dedication to leading and supporting initiatives that promote public health and safety in Islamabad. The event concluded with a call to action for citizens to actively participate in dengue prevention efforts by adopting recommended safety measures and ensuring their immediate surroundings are free from conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.