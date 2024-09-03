CDA puts cycling tracks for Islamabad on backburner

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has put the people- and environment-friendly project of integrated bicycling tracks on the backburner, as it has not started the project despite six months having passed.

Concerned officials believe that the current management is least interested in funding this project, which was awarded in February 2024 after completing all planning and bidding phases.

However, instead of mobilizing the contractor with full force, the management chose to halt the project and send its design to the project consultant for revision. Mashooq Ali Shaikh, the Director of Road and Market Maintenance, informed that it has been decided to construct the cycling tracks on the shoulders of existing roads rather than inside the green belts.

He said the redesigning of the project is underway, but it is a time-consuming activity as space issues on some major roads are being addressed.

The project consultant NESPAK has proposed multiple alternatives, which are currently under consideration.

On the other hand, sources informed that the project will now be executed in phases, which may diminish its effectiveness. The city requires a full-fledged integrated cycling system to encourage residents to take up this healthy activity, rather than providing the facility only in select posh areas.

Sources further said that the project is almost shelved as the current management is also not in favor of funding even a partial project and is considering seeking funding from international donors, which seems unlikely.

Earlier, after technical evaluation, the financial bids were opened in the last week of January 2024. M/s Railway Construction was declared the lowest bidder, followed by M/s National Logistics Cell (NLC). The engineer’s estimate for the project was Rs. 2.4 billion. M/s Railway Construction offered to complete the project at Rs. 2.43 billion, while M/s NLC quoted Rs. 3.72 billion.

As a result, the concerned committee recommended awarding the project to M/s Railway Construction as the lowest bidder. Of the total amount, Rs. 2.16 billion was to be spent on civil works, Rs. 150 million on electrical works, and Rs. 121 million on ancillary works.

To expedite the work, the CDA had invited bids only from government companies—NLC, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Rialcop. The CDA officials said FWO did not show interest in the project.

If started on time, according to the PC-I, the project was to be completed in two years. Under the project, the CDA was to construct designated lanes along Jinnah Avenue and Khayaban-i-Iqbal, as well as service roads in 26 residential sectors.

The civic agency also planned to set up 150 parking lots for bicycles and e-bikes. These parking lots were intended to be outsourced, and private firms were to offer e-bikes to citizens on rent to use on the designated tracks.

“For everyday mobility, a large number of capital residents rely on public transport, such as metro and vans, or ride-hailing services,” the PC-I stated, adding that the project would provide people who do not own vehicles with a safe, convenient, and equitable commuting option.

The PC-I also stated that Islamabad was an ideal location, being the first city in Pakistan with suitable conditions for setting up cycling infrastructure. The project aims to build ridership for cycling by emphasizing the convenience, time efficiency, affordability, and health benefits of commuting via cycling.

When contacted for comments, Director of Public Relations CDA Shahid Kiani said he would respond after getting input from the relevant quarter, but he did not reply by the time of filing this report.