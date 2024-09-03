Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Chevron celebrates opening of 200th Caltex-branded oil change facility in Pakistan

September 03, 2024
KARACHI   -  Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited (Chevron Pakistan) has announced the opening of the 200th Caltex-branded oil change facility in the country, expanding the network to more than 50 cities across Pakistan. This milestone in Chevron Pakistan’s journey represents our ongoing commitment to the Pakistan market. The 200th oil change facility was inaugurated in Karachi by Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan. The newly opened 200th facility offers a wide array of services, including oil change, tire alignment, car detailing and car wash. Caltex-branded oil change facilities provide both convenience and top-quality products and services to customers.  The growth of the network of facilities is a testimony to motorists’ trust in the Caltex brand and its automotive lubricants.  

