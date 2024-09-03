CM, Chinese company discuss launch of green transport system for big cities

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with a delegation from a Chinese vehicle manufacturing company to discuss the launch of a proposed Green Transport System Project in Punjab, under which 5000 electric buses will be run across the province. Mr Liu Junhua, Chairman of Chinese vehicle company, Chongqing CRR Hang Tong, led the delegation. The chief minister told the delegation that the Punjab government was planning to introduce a complete green transport system for the people of big cities and the project will be started with 1000 electric buses in the first phase. Madam chief minister further stated that traffic jams are a big problem, and environmental pollution is also increasing.”People are increasingly being attracted towards electric vehicles. We are eager to benefit from China’s skills in the transport sector.” The CM said that Chinese transport companies will be welcomed in Lahore and will be fully supported. “We want to run bullet trains, metro buses and electrified buses in every district of Punjab”, she added. Maryam Nawaz said that many areas of Lahore needed a transport system. “We want to completely redesign the transport system of Punjab. We want transport infrastructure, bus stops, charging systems and other facilities.” The CM noted that China was leading in every sphere of life, and the Punjab government was eager to benefit from their cooperation and expertise. “Friendship with a country like China is a source of happiness.” She requested a comprehensive transport system plan from the Chinese consortium, assuring them of her full support and cooperation for the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Punjab. She said Shahbaz Sharif launched the Orange Line and Metrobus system quite successfully.” The Chinese delegation briefed the chief minister about the unified charging system for e-transport, and the bus stop mini shopping mall model. Liu Junhua Chairman Heng Tong said,”Lahore is a beautiful city of gardens, the weather here is very nice.” He added,”I feel happy to see Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif busy in public service.” The delegation included Huang Juman, Jian Xingyu, Zhou Zheng, Rao Minghua, Mrs. Zhang, Cheng Qiang, Shahryar Arshad Chishti, Faisal Ahmad Siddiqui, Khurram Mirza, Shahryar Hassan, Faisal Shuja and Anwar Saeed. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal and other relevant officers were also present.