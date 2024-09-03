CM Maryam orders arrest of culprits after acid attack on 3 women in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday took strict notice of an incident of acid attack on a girl and two women over a minor dispute in Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh. The CM directed the IGP to provide a report on the incident and emphasized that the perpetrators of violence against women and children must be held accountable. Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a Khawarji attack on Qabool Khel checkpost of Mianwali. The CM said: “We are neither afraid, nor will be afraid of terrorists”. She added: ”We will die after cleaning the earth from these terrorists.” The chief minister appreciated the police team that foiled Khawarji attacks.