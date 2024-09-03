Coco Gauff ousted by Emma Navarro in US Open fourth round

NEW YORK - Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open title defence ended in a 6-3 4-6 6-3 loss to fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round on Sunday, the reigning women’s champion becoming the latest big name to make an early exit at Flushing Meadows this year.

Gauff had been looking to avenge her fourth-round loss at this year’s Wimbledon but Navarro stunned the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with an aggressive all-round display to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Third seed Gauff fought her way back into the match after going a set down but ultimately 19 doubles faults and 60 unforced errors meant her first defence of a Grand Slam title was destined to end in disappointment.

“Mentally and emotionally, I gave it my all,” said 20-year-old Gauff, who will now drop out of the top five in the world rankings. “Of course, there were things execution-wise, obviously I wish I could serve better. I think if I would have did that, it would have been a different story for me. But Emma played really well. She did everything well, I thought.”

Navarro moves on to play Spain’s Paula Badosa, who thrashed Wang Yafan of China 6-1 6-2 in the first match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium to reach the last eight in New York for the first time. In men’s action, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe all marched into the quarter-finals in the bottom half of the draw which was left wide open after the third-round exit of four-times champion Novak Djokovic.

Zverev, still searching for his first Grand Slam title at the age of 27, reached the quarter-finals at a major for the 13th time after coming from a set down to beat American Brandon Nakashima 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. The fourth seed will next face another American in Fritz, who overcame a sluggish start to beat Norwegian Casper Ruud, the losing finalist in 2022, 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-2.

Fritz was later joined in the quarter-finals by Tiafoe, another player hoping to take advantage of the early exits of Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to end America’s 21-year wait for a homegrown men’s champion.Alexei Popyrin ousted Djokovic in a huge shock on Friday but was unable to progress any further as Tiafoe, roared on by a noisy evening crowd on Arthur Ashe, ran out a 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 winner.

Sabalenka will next face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who beat Donna Vekic 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 in a rematch of the Paris gold medal final.Zheng finally secured victory at 2.15 a.m. on Monday - the latest finish to a women’s match at the Grand Slam. It beat the previous record finish of 2.13 a.m. set in 2021 when Maria Sakkari beat Bianca Andreescu in the fourth round.