Commissioner stresses on swift execution of welfare projects

Rawalpindi - The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, stated on Monday that government employees should focus not just on receiving their salaries on time but also on executing welfare projects efficiently to bring relief to the public. He expressed concern over reports of ghost employees in some departments, which he deemed unacceptable. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to compile a list of all department employees within the next two days. Any employees found to be non-compliant are required to report to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Khattak also emphasized the need for rationalizing the number of staff in government departments, suggesting that excess staff be reassigned to areas with shortages. During a review of government departments’ performance, the Deputy Commissioners of Chakwal and Murree highlighted issues within the Communication and Works Department. Khattak directed that XENs (Executive Engineers) failing to perform should be removed from their positions.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Hassan Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, ADC HQ, CO RWMC, RWMC, Director Health, and Assistant Commissioners from various areas.

Khattak also instructed the identification of key areas for green belts and road beautification projects to enhance the environment. He further announced that distribution centers for Kisan Cards would be established at the tehsil level, with Assistant Commissioners and the Agriculture Department responsible for completing the setup.

Regarding price control, Khattak reviewed the previous day’s performance and stressed that the price of Roti should be enforced without exceptions. He directed that Roti be available at fixed prices in all areas, including major hotels and restaurants.