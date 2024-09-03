‘Conservation Laboratories’ to be set up in KP

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with support of Italian government will establish `Conservation Laboratories’ in five cities of KP with the purpose of protection and safety of rare archaeological artifacts on modern lines.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding setting up of conservation laboratories has also been signed between KP and Italian governments.

According to MoU, Italian government will also provide a fund of Euro four million (around Rs. One billion) and specialists from Italy will provide their services for establishment of the laboratory.

Director Archaeology KP, Dr Abdul Samad said that six laboratories would be established in KP around two in Chitral, one each in Swat, Mardan and D I Khan.

Under the plan, special training would also be imparted by Italian experts over prevention of smuggling of archaeological artifacts.

The Italian Police will give training to staff of Archaeology Department about latest procedures for prevention of smuggling of antiques, he added.