DC orders cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a surprise visit to the Babu Wala Stop on Main Burki Road to check cleanliness situation in the area. Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and CEO Lahore Waste Management Company were also present. During the visit, the DC Lahore checked the availability of LWMC workers in the field. He noted that the staff from MCL, WASA and LWMC are working diligently to complete the cleaning of city drains. He added that efforts are being made to improve cleanliness and provide a clean environment for the citizens. He urged residents not to dispose of waste in drains but to use designated areas. The DC highlighted that the cleanliness drive is ongoing in alignment with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

Meanwhile, Over the past 15 days, vegetable prices have seen a noticeable decrease. The price of tomatoes has dropped by 25 rupees, from 135 to 110 rupees per kilogram. Potatoes are now priced at 88 rupees, down by 2 rupees from 90 rupees.

According to the district administration’s spokesperson, the price of local garlic has decreased by 5 rupees, now set at 385 rupees, while the price of Chinese garlic has dropped by 10 rupees to 410 rupees. Thai ginger has also seen a reduction of 15 rupees, now priced at 585 rupees and Chinese ginger has fallen by 10 rupees to 590 rupees. Additionally, the price of eggplants has dropped by 155 rupees, now 65 rupees and cabbage prices have decreased by 70 rupees, now set at 130 rupees.

The price of cauliflower has fallen by 40 rupees to 120 rupees and the price of green chilies has decreased by 70 rupees, now 105 rupees. Bitter gourd prices have been reduced by 10 rupees, now set at 130 rupees. Sponge gourd prices have decreased by 70 rupees, now at 70 rupees. The price of Chinese carrots remains at 90 rupees and colocasia remains at 160 rupees. Spinach has seen a reduction of 15 rupees, now priced at 65 rupees. Bottle gourd prices have dropped by 130 rupees, now set at 70 rupees, spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson stated that the drop in vegetable prices is a positive development and assured that efforts to provide relief to citizens are ongoing.